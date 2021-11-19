Bank of America Corp DE Buys 16,877 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,877 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Phreesia worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,855 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Phreesia by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $68.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -63.90 and a beta of 1.32. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

