Bank of America Corp DE Has $17.80 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.40% of Tenable worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenable by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 113.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 218,866 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Tenable by 39.0% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 162,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 45,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -154.89 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.34. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $165,850.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

