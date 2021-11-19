Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,781 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of NorthWestern worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 421,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after buying an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter worth $10,630,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in NorthWestern by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 733,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,147,000 after buying an additional 100,466 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWE opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

