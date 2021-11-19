Bank of America Corp DE Has $18.51 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747,052 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $18,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,274,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,850 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 65.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 11,162,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,788,000 after buying an additional 4,397,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,695,000 after buying an additional 4,129,059 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 302.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,571,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,667,000 after buying an additional 3,436,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 167.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,587,000 after buying an additional 3,341,309 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TME opened at $7.60 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

