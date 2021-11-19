Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.46 Million Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,708 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.44% of Semtech worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 502,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,559,000 after purchasing an additional 129,478 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

SMTC stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

