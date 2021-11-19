Bank of America Corp DE Has $19.62 Million Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 706,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of 8X8 worth $19,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $67,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.