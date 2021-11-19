Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 241,813 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $17,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 228,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $3,763,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the second quarter worth $214,000.

Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $27.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

