Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Exponent worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,274,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,916,000 after purchasing an additional 238,471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,687,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 385.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 81,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $806,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,516,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,230. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $124.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $125.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.