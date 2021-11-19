Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,475 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.02% of CBIZ worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBZ opened at $38.88 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $338,786.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $71,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

