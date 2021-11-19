Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 152,992 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.52% of Commercial Metals worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,664,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,070,000 after purchasing an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after purchasing an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,123,000 after purchasing an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $34.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

