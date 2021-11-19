Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $19,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSC opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

