Bank of America Corp DE Sells 209,613 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,197,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 209,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Southwestern Energy worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

