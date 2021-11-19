Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,264 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Penumbra worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 315.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Penumbra by 31,388.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Penumbra during the second quarter worth about $18,996,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.21, for a total transaction of $198,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.42, for a total value of $4,066,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,403 shares of company stock worth $16,942,659 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEN opened at $260.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.