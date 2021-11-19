Bank of America Corp DE Sells 79,849 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,849 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.67% of Aaron’s worth $17,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aaron’s in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

