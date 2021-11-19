Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.84. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 84,671 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts expect that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

