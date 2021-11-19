Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Shares of Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.84. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 84,671 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 23.25%. Research analysts expect that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

