Bankinter, S.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bankinter in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bankinter’s FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $5.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

