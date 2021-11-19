Barclays Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €241.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €241.00 ($283.53) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €214.79 ($252.69).

MTX opened at €186.80 ($219.76) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €177.45 ($208.76) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is €193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €202.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

