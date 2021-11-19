Barclays Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $345.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.36.

WDAY stock opened at $299.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,661.52, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $204.86 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.94.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,604,604.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

