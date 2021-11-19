Barclays Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $802.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $710.00 to $802.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.70.

Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,318,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

