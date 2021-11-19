Barclays Raises Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $802.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $710.00 to $802.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on INTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.70.
Intuit stock opened at $628.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.97, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $646.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $579.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.
In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,318,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,825,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intuit by 17,362.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,327,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,211,306 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
