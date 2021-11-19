Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Shares Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) fell 7.8% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.33. 87,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,578,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Specifically, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bark & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BARK. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

