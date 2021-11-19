Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €82.47 ($97.02).

BAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €62.63 ($73.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.03 ($67.09) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.83. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

