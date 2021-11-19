Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) PT Raised to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $78.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.