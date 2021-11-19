Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to C$4.25

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of BTEGF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.21. 430,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 83.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

