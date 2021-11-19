Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as 3.08 and last traded at 3.01. 27,937 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,118,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BODY. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Beachbody in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.43.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

