Beacon Price Down 27.1% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $842,741.76 and $9,211.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00077167 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001250 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

