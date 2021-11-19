Beam Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $62.81 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012767 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,525,360 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

