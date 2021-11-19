Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 131.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded up 105% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $103,740.97 and $223.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.