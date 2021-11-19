Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Belden has a payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Belden to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 4,345 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belden stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

