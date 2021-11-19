BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.00 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.