BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.50, but opened at $20.81. BellRing Brands shares last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 9,429 shares traded.

The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRBR. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 22.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 61.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 89,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 159,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 43,983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 410.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 189.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 34,094 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $833.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

