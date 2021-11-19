Benchmark Begins Coverage on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Oddo Securities started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.72.

SLB opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

