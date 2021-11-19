Benchmark Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
