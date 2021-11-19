Benchmark Downgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to Hold

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.88. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.