Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Shares Down 1.7%

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) shares fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.80. 702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

Benesse Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.