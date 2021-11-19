Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.14. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 56,394 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $25.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 15.05.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($60.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.
About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
