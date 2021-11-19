BEPRO Network Price Down 18% Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $63.20 million and $2.40 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00221540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00090400 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BEPRO Network Coin Profile

BEPRO is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,764,991,106 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BEPRO Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BEPRO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BEPRO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BEPRO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

