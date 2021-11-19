Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 1 year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

