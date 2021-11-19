BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) dropped 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 82,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 92,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.78.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.