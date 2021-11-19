BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $362.79 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $362.79 million and $37.25 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $179.34 or 0.00304955 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007224 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007656 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00668490 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

