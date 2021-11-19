Bintex Futures Market Capitalization Reaches $102,627.11 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $102,627.11 and $18,737.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001756 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00071599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00093917 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,254.18 or 0.07334352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,961.81 or 0.99928061 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

