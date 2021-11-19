Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 20,000 Shares

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Biodesix stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,074. Biodesix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $168.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the company posted ($31.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biodesix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the second quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Biodesix by 34.3% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 437,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biodesix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

