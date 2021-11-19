bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) rose 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.30 and last traded at $136.30. Approximately 34 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.74.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bioMérieux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

