BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) rose 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $286.21 and last traded at $285.69. Approximately 45,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,092,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.06.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.81.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 38.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

