Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,972.03

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,972.03 ($51.89) and traded as low as GBX 3,500 ($45.73). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 3,550 ($46.38), with a volume of 3,221 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £184.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,861.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,972.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $43.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock acquired 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,855 ($50.37) per share, with a total value of £7,864.20 ($10,274.63).

Bioventix Company Profile

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, infectious disease, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

