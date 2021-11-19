Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price was down 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 13,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 209,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on BVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.04 million and a P/E ratio of -275.20.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 234.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41,113 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Bioventus by 192.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth $457,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

