Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

