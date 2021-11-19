Birdchain (BIRD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113,043.00

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $423,126.56 and approximately $113,043.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.93 or 0.00226701 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00090596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official message board is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

