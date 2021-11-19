BiShares Hits Market Capitalization of $5.26 Million (BISON)

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. One BiShares coin can now be bought for $12.66 or 0.00021624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BiShares has traded 148.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BiShares has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,734 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

