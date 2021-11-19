Bismuth Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $4,571.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003608 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,937,247 coins and its circulating supply is 22,815,114 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

