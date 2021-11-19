BitBall (BTB) Hits Market Cap of $11.18 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 37.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 136.3% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $11.18 million and $89,186.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,300.60 or 0.99211188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.95 or 0.00502030 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

