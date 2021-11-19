Bitball Treasure Price Hits $18.05 on Top Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be bought for approximately $18.05 or 0.00030842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 54.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $251,708.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

